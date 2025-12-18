17 photos with Wolves players all smiles as they look to break Premier League duck against Brentford

After the heartbreak of their defeat at Arsenal last week - Wolves have another chance to post their first victory ahead of the festive fixture schedule, when Brentford head to Molineux on Saturday.

Rob Edwards has been putting his players through their paces ahead of the game.

Here are a selection of photos from training - with Wolves players all smiles despite their current situation:

Rob Edwards during Wolves training this week (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Hwang Hee-Chan on the ball for Wolves during training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Santi Bueno on the ball (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Ladislav Krejci (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards gives out instructions to his players (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

A thumbs up from Andre (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards addressing his players (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards giving a team talk to his Wolves players (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Jorgen Strand Larsen on the ball during Wolves training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rui Pedro Silva on the training field having recently returned to the club (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

David Muller Wolfe is all smiles in Wolves training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Santiago Bueno of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during a training session at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on December 17, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Assistant manager Harry Watling (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards giving out instructions (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Joao Gomes is all smiles in Wolves training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Joao Gomes in Wolves training (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)