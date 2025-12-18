17 photos with Wolves players all smiles as they look to break Premier League duck against Brentford
Wolves players preparing for their seventeenth Premier League came of the season - as the wait for victory goes on.
By Jonny Drury
Published
After the heartbreak of their defeat at Arsenal last week - Wolves have another chance to post their first victory ahead of the festive fixture schedule, when Brentford head to Molineux on Saturday.
Rob Edwards has been putting his players through their paces ahead of the game.
Here are a selection of photos from training - with Wolves players all smiles despite their current situation: