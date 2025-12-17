Wolves set two unwanted club records, now they will be looking to avoid two more

Arsenal dished out the latest defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday after two own goals compounded Wolves' misery against the league leaders.

After 16 games, Wolves sit rock bottom of the Premier League and are already 14 points adrift of safety after picking up just two points.

9 consecutive losses

Wolves have lost a club record nine successive league games. (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves' current record of nine successive league losses in the worst in the club's history. Previously, the longest streak had been seven games, set on three separate occasions in 1964, 1985 and 2012.

Each of those seasons ended in relegation.

The legendary Stan Cullis was sacked after 16 years at the helm in 1964, despite ending Wolves' winless start to the campaign with a 4-3 win over West Ham United in his final game.

In the wake of his dismissal, Wolves lost all seven games under the caretaker charge of Joe Gardiner and Bill Shorthouse between September 19 and October 31 - including a 5-1 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals West Brom.

Andy Beattie replaced them on an interim basis at the start of November and ended that barren run by starting his reign with back-to-back wins over Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.