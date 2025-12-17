Shifnal Town win to keep up with leaders but Shrewsbury Town slip up - round-up

Shifnal made it eight wins from nine games with the 3-2 success away to Hednesford Town and the victory keeps them just two points behind leaders Redditch Borough, who have played two more fixtures.

Boddison netted twice, alongside an effort from Taylor Davies, to earn title and promotion-chasing Shifnal the victory in front of more than 100 fans at Keys Park. The visitors led 2-1 at half-time.

Shifnal and Redditch lead the way in the race at the summit of West Midlands Premier, with league action parked until the new year.

Shrewsbury Town lost ground down in fourth after their first league defeat of the campaign.

Town were beaten 1-0 at Solihull Moors, who sit a place further back, after Annie Highway's 35th-minute winner.

Shrewsbury trail Shifnal by eight points but do have a game in hand on their county rival and three games on leaders Redditch.

Telford Town strengthened their position of fifth in West Midlands Division One North with a 2-1 win at fellow mid-table outfit Rugby Town.

Romillie Evans and Sienna Wilson scored the visitors' goals down in Warwickshire that keeps Telford just a point behind Newcastle in third.

AFC Telford United were left smarting after a 6-0 home thrashing at the hands of 100 per cent leaders Walsall. The Bucks have taken two wins, a draw and three defeats from their first seven games and are third-bottom, but boast games in hand.

Bottom side Whitchurch Alport took another thrashing with a 9-0 defeat at second-placed Lichfield. Alport were just two down at the interval but struggled to contain their hosts after the break.

The New Saints dispatched of Pontypridd United 5-1 to book their place in the Adran Trophy semi-final.

The hosts had to fight back from falling behind in the first minute but did so in style as in-form Lexie Harrison netted for a sixth game running to equalise.

Maria Francis-Jones scored directly from a corner on half hour to hand TNS the lead before Tiggy Webb turned in a crucial third in first-half stoppage time.

Harrison and Francis-Jones each added a second with quickfire strikes in the final 20 minutes.

The Saints, who are fourth in their league, will host second-placed Cardiff in the semi-final at Park Hall on January 11.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Dawley Town played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in the Shropshire Women's Premier.

Chloe Cross netted an early double for second-placed hosts Shrewsbury but mid-table Dawley snatched a point with Danielle Rhodes' brace key for them.

Leaders Worthen Juniors continued their stunning season with 10-0 thrashing of Prees.

Juniors scored five in each half, with Alicia Liewellyn-Bell bagging four and Ruby Corfield netting a hat-trick.

Albrighton saw off Ellesmere 3-1 and Bridgnorth Spartans beat visitors Newport 3-2.