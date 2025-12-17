Fan column: 'Remarkable' Wolves interview leaves us with more questions than answers

Speaking alongside Jeff Shi during their radio interview last week, technical director Matt Jackson confidently stated, ‘Ambition should never be in question.’

Can’t argue with that; verdict unanimous. He added that the current position of the club offers ‘a real opportunity for growth.’ With relegation a nigh on certainty, not so sure about this kind of supposition.

But not to worry; Jeff brushed aside any trepidation about demotion, identifying relegation as simply ‘a technicality.’ Have to admit that I’m still puzzled by what he means by this and when he elucidated further by claiming that relegation mattered less to those within the club as compared to those of us who he sees as on the periphery, my bafflement merely increased.

Onwards he gushed. ‘My best time in my ten years at the club, working with high calibre people. I feel very good.’ Can’t say that I’m exactly chuffed myself right now.