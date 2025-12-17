Bylet still chasing winter league glory - bowls round-up

A full house 8-0 (84-44 on aggregate) victory over Monkmoor on Monday night on the artificial green, featuring a 21-4 card from John Newey, lifted them to just six points behind Shifnal.

But the unbeaten leaders, who pipped Bylet to the title last winter, take on lowly Haribowls from the host club tonight knowing another big win would put them in the driving seat, while third-placed Avengers face Unison tomorrow.

But also tonight, Ifton tackle the Warriors in the Bradley Winter League on the Wrexham club’s carpet with renewed hope in the title chase.

The Miners from St Martins cut the gap on leaders Gladstone by beating Bradley 6-0 (126-89 on aggregate) last week with 21-17 singles wins by Clay Flattley, Robin Bennett and Joey Williams.

And another maximum haul tonight in their last fixture before the festive break would put Ifton back on course to retain the championship.

Whitchurch League

Seventh heaven is now closer for Shropshire’s biggest evening bowling league in 2026.

The growth of the Whitchurch League back to a pre-pandemic structure was discussed at an executive meeting of the North Shropshire association at Bridgewater BC.

Leah Marshall, secretary of the association that runs the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues, confirmed: “We highlighted the high possibility of bringing back division seven into the Whitchurch league, given the growth since Covid.

“To be honest it was a quick meeting but we also discussed the proposed new website, where both Market Drayton and Whitchurch leagues will be joint on the bowls results page.

“This will make access easier for clubs and captains, and bring the NSCBA in alignment as one association.

“We discussed feedback from the presentation night too and, while it was a success, we will be looking for something different next year and so asked members for some ideas.”

The AGM of the association, sponsored by Ellison Wealth Management, will be on Wednesday, January 28, at 7.30pm at Wem USC.