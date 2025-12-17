Barcelona said to hold long-term interest in Aston Villa's Pau Torres with summer plans in mind

Torres, who turns 29 in January, has been a mainstay in Unai Emery's backline during Villa's impressive Premier League campaign.

The Spain international has earned rave reviews, injuries-aside, since his £31.5million move from Villarreal in 2023, where Torres agreed a five-year contract at Villa Park.

And his displays have captured the attention back in his homeland, according to ESPN, and notably with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The Catalans are familiar with Torres having looked into signing the 6ft 3ins stopper in the summer he made the switch to Villa.

It is said Barcelona are eyeing up defensive reinforcements next summer, when Torres will have two years left on his deal.

Villa, currently flying high in the Premier League, are unlikely to be in the mood to entertain interest in Torres, who has developed into a key player under compatriot Emery.

The defender, who has cut a classy operator with the ball in his two-and-a-half years at Villa, has made 91 appearances for the club despite spells sidelined with injury last term.

Barcelona are also believed to have an eye on Dortmund's 26-year-old German international defender Nico Schlotterbeck.