Michael Appleton 'not against' using George Lloyd as right wing-back as striker wants to add selfishness to game

Lloyd, who is naturally a striker, was moved to the wide defensive role during Shrewsbury's draw with Grimsby Town after the ill Ismeal Kabia was withdrawn just before the hour mark.

The 25-year-old took his goal tally to three for the season with a brace against Gillingham, but Appleton revealed that he and his staff have long believed Lloyd could be effective in other areas of the pitch.

"There's actually a few of the staff that generally think that there's a wing back in Lloyd," he said. "We really do and we've had discussions about it.

"We actually spoke about it pre-season. He is the type of centre forward that he's not in your team to score bundles of goals.

"He's in there for his work rate, his commitment, his effort, his endeavour. He's a fantastic header of the ball and I think he had one serious piece of defending that he had to do from a very good cross from them and he did it really well, so I'm very pleased with him."

On the prospect of using Lloyd at right wing-back more regularly, Appleton added: "I'm not against it, but it's certainly one at the moment where, at that top line, we obviously need a threat in behind.

"John (Marquis) does the best as he possibly can from that point of view, but his years are getting older now rather than younger and Lloyd gives us something that's just a little bit different on that top line.

"So, if there was a choice right now, I think keeping him in his proper position, but certainly when we are as stretched as much as we were, he is an option there."

Lloyd joined Shrewsbury from Cheltenham Town in summer 2024 and made 49 appearances in his first season, scoring five goals.

The forward admits he wants to add more selfishness to his game, and says his recent brace was reassuring rather than transformative.

"I wouldn't say it gave me a massive confidence boost," he continued. "If anything, it's more of a reassurance that I can go and score goals at this level. It was more just a happy feeling, to be honest."

"I believe I can (go on a run). If I didn't have the belief, I'd be a bit worried about myself, but I believe I can. I've just got to keep putting myself in areas to get chances.

"I'm not just the type of player that sits around the box and just waits for opportunities to come. I like to help the team attack and defend.

"I've got to add a bit of selfishness to my game, but I've also got to help the team out there. It's hopefully something I can add, yes."