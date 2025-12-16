Wolves fans announce plans to continue protests

The protest is again being led by Old Gold Pack in conjunction with the Wolves 1877 Trust, Talking Wolves, Wolves Fancast, The Wolves Report, Wolves 77 Club, Always Wolves, Punjabi Wolves, The Wolfpack and Wolf Whistle.

The same groups led a boycott of the opening 15 minutes of last week's match against Manchester United, which saw swathes of empty seats at Molineux and chants against Fosun and Jeff Shi upon the protesters' arrival in the ground.

Wolves chairman Shi has since been interviewed on BBC Radio WM, with some of his comments met with a negative reaction - most notably calling relegation ' a technical word'.

Shi was attempting to allay fears over Wolves' future should they be relegated this season, insisting the club are well positioned financially, whatever the outcome.

During that interview, technical director Matt Jackson also said: "Protest, we understand. We will listen, we will learn and we will try to be better."

However, fan groups have now released plans for fans to hold up pictures of the original club crest with the words 'OUR CLUB' in the 18th and 77th minutes of Saturday's clash with Brentford, to mark the year Wolves were founded.

A statement from the fan groups read: "OUR CLUB. OUR VOICE. If you care about the future of our club, make yourself seen. At Molineux, in the 18th and 77th minutes, hold up your 'OUR CLUB' sign.

"Show em what it means to be WULFRUNIAN."

The fan groups have made the picture available to print and will distribute 'a limited number of copies' outside Molineux on matchday.