"They can get on board with that" - Wolves boss on fan reaction to Arsenal defeat

Wolves have now lost 10 matches in a tow - nine of which have come in the Premier League and five since Edwards took charge - despite a spirited display against the league leaders.

Edwards approached the away end after late disappointment at the Emirates and encouraged his players to do the same and he feels the supporters can appreciate the effort they put in.

"It was very positive," Edwards said when asked about the reaction from supporters at full-time.

"I think they saw the commitment from the lads and they saw a team that was fighting for them.