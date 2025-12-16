The forward has failed to nail down a place in the Wolves side - and has so far made six substitute appearances and just one start in the Premier League - with two starts in the EFL Cup.

It was recently revealed that Lopez, who came off the bench in the defeat against Arsenal on Saturday, is set for a January loan move away from Molineux following a frustrating start to life in English football.

And now it has emerged that the destination for that loan move may well be his former club.

Last month Celta Vigo manager Claudio Giraldez was asked about a potential return for Lopez - while club president Marian Mourinho said the forward would always be welcomed back.

And now the club's new sporting director, Marco Garcés, has gone one step further.

In a press conference this week he confirmed that the Spanish side have already expressed an interest in a potential loan move - but insisted any January deal for the 21-year-old would be difficult.

He said: “We would love for him to return. He’s exactly the type of player we need. We’ve expressed our interest, but it seems difficult. They invested a significant amount of money, and it was very recently,” he said.

“We have all 25 squad spots filled. If we can offload a couple of players, someone with Fer López’s profile, whether it’s him or another player, would be very interesting.”