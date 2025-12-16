Market Drayton Town continue to improve and make do with a point in tough conditions

The Gingerbread Men secured their share of the spoils after a stalemate in Black Country where neither side could find a way through.

Drayton had the better quality of opportunities and the hosts, themselves improved of late, required goalkeeper Kieran Harrison to make a string of fine saves in a man of the match display.

Boss Dan Dawson was grateful for the clash given it was Town's only fixture across three weekends, but conceded it made for some tricky conditions and not an easy-on-the-eye affair.

"The pitch - fair play for getting the game on but it was a shambles by the end of it for both teams. It made it very frustrating to play on, long ball, basketball-esque," Dawson said.

"It was a really tight game, very 50-50 but we created the better openings. They had half-chances and didn't force great saves out of Homer (Matt Holmes)."

Dawson was once again pleased with impact of youth graduate Konnor Higgins, who was lively as a substitute. Winger Raul Bisong also caught the eye for Town.

"We forced two excellent stops out of Kieran Harrison," Dawson added. "Young Konnor Higgins almost made himself the hero again with a lovely effort.

"He took a massive hit early on after 30 seconds as they tried to take him out of the game but he bounced back and it was great to see."

Drayton returned from a free weekend to continue an encouraging run of recent form. Dawson's men have lost just once in eight league games in North West Counties First Division South and have climbed to 12th.

They face a five-point cushion to Allscott Heath and the sides above but, having played more games than rivals, will kick their heels again this weekend without a fixture.

Drayton next face a big Boxing Day fixture in Staffordshire at high-flying Eccleshall, who are currently second.