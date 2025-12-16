Liam Keen comment: Wolves away displays, forward options and planning for the future

But within those five matches we have seen a mix of performance levels and against Arsenal at the weekend Wolves certainly deserved more.

A resolute performance almost resulted in a point and to what extend they can maintain that level will play a part in the outcome as they take on Brentford at Molineux this weekend.

Away display

Wolves fans have every right to protest and make their voices heard, but difficult atmospheres at Molineux definitely impact the team.

As a result, the two best performances in Edwards' five games in charge have both come away from home at Villa and Arsenal.

A different kind of pressure allows them to be more calm, compact, organised and disciplined in carrying out their game plan.

On top of that, Wolves are not expected to be expansive at Villa Park or the Emirates, meaning their shortcomings up front are somewhat disguised.

Against Arsenal that saw Wolves frustrate the hosts, be hard to break down and invite a positive reaction from the travelling fans before, during and after the late defeat in heartbreaking circumstances.

It also has to be said that carrying out the game plan relies on good individual performances and Joao Gomes was superb.