'I think as coach I'd trade a bit of that!' - Tom Watkins details hopes of Telford Tigers improvement after win

Tigers have been among the great entertainers in the NIHL National Division this term as, down in seventh-placed in mid-table they are the league's second-highest scorers with 107 but have shipped the fourth most goals against (109).

It was another lively weekend's action for Watkins' troops as they almost salvaged a 4-0 deficit to lose 5-4 at Bristol Pitbulls, but fought back in style in Sunday's rollercoaster win at home to Basingstoke Bison, where the hosts trailed 2-0 at the midway point of the clash but won 7-4.

"It was a (lively) third period, there was a lot going on. I thought we played quite well throughout the game on Sunday," Watkins told the Shropshire Star.

"I liked how we played, I was a bit disappointed to give up the two goals that we did in the first period and obviously have to come from behind. I was hoping that we could play with a lead all night.

"Obviously we'd done that the night before and tried to come from four behind - we gave ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb there.

A scramble in front of the Telford Tigers net against Basingstoke Bisons. Pic: Lauren Rankin

"I thought we managed the game, we stayed composed. It can be frustrating when you've got a lot of possession and you feel you're having some OK chances and you're not converting.

"I think in the second and third period we were able to be a little bit more clinical in front of goal. Our power play was obviously important for us. The last ten minutes just got a little bit frantic from a penalty perspective."

As the NIHL National campaign nears its halfway stage Watkins reflected on his side being unable to build on a flying start to the season, but still well-placed in a packed mid-table with just five points separating Peterborough Phantoms, in fourth, and Romford Raiders in ninth.

Goals have not been a problem for Tigers, though there is a reliance on Canadian talisman David Thomson, the division's third highest scorer with 23 goals.

The recently returned Finley Howells celebrates one of his two goals against Basingstoke. Pic: Lauren Rankin

Eric Henderson, Scott McKenzie and Brynley Capps have 10 each, with Patrick Brown on nine and Harry Ferguson eight as Tigers share the load. Henderson just trails his compatriot for overall points this term.

The recent return of hometown favourite Finley Howells - a "sniper" in front of goal as Watkins describes him - will be a further boost to a packed roster.

Telford lead the way on power play goals this season having proven a big threat when turning the screw on underhanded opponents, but Watkins hopes to see improvement on an ailing defensive record.

The return from injury of Canadian defenceman Caelan McPhee will serve as a big shot in the arm.

Watkins said: "We've got the offensive capability. I think a bit of our Achilles heel has this season been sometimes lacklustre defending, costless goals that you feel we shouldn't be given. They are things we talk about, we work on in practice.

Telford make an appeal against Basingstoke. Pic: Lauren Rankin

"We're one of the top two teams in the league for goals scored. I think as a coach I'd trade a little bit of that for proving our goals against average! We're in the bottom third of the league in that department. So that really tells you our issue.

"We can score but sometimes when you have that much of a threat you can get caught on the wrong side of the puck occasionally.

"To be fair defending on the penalty kill, I think we're second or third in the league in the percentage of that. We've got the ability to defend and sometimes when the mindset's there we're really dialled in at that moment."

Thomson dragged his side back into the second period against Bison on Sunday before Howells levelled for 2-2 on the power play.

Tate Shudra made it 3-2 with a breakaway goal before Capps and Howells made it four and five in the final period. Bison took advantage of late Telford penalties with two more goals but a stunning close-range skilful effort from Thomson and Brown's last-ditch finish into an empty net sealed a hectic victory.