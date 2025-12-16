Former West Brom loanee linked with Premier League return amid La Liga frustration

Conor Gallagher played 32 games for Albion while on loan at the club during the 2020/2021 campaign - but was unable to help the side navigate their way to Premier League safety.

Since then his career has gone from strength to strength - breaking into the first team at Chelsea, before landing a big money move to Atletico Madrid in 2024.

He moved to the Spanish side for £37m, but despite making an impact last season it has been a frustrating campaign so far for the 25-year-old.

He has started just four league games and three in the Champions League - with rumours of a potential exit.

And it has been reported this week that Manchester United are lining up a potential January move for Gallagher.

They had previously had a failed attempt to sign him back in the summer - but reports state they are preparing to go back in for the midfielder when the window opens.