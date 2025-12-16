Dave Edwards: Wolves must fix late goal problem after painful Arsenal defeat

I thought Villa was hard to take a few weeks ago, but this took it to a new level, and when you are down there sometimes you don't get the rub of the green.

Everyone had written Wolves off but Rob Edwards and his team had to approach it in the right way and devise a plan to get something out of it, regardless of how minimal the chances of success are, and they did that almost perfectly.

Bar the late goal, the game plan worked a treat. They defended a little bit deeper at times, were very compact, not allowing the opposition to play through the middle of you and force them out wide, and then when they did get into the wide areas, defend the crosses.

The worry has been how do we transition from that to start making chances? But the Emirates was never going to be the place to try and do that.

You've got to wait for moments and those moments did come. Hwang had a very good chance, but it was also very tough. He's got five Arsenal players bearing down on him from behind.

During his run for that chance, his touches were pretty perfect all the way. When you're running like that and you're trying to get away, it's so easy to start to zigzag by accident, but his touch was really good all the way.

Maybe at the very last moment, he could have come infield a little bit just to try and get across the Arsenal defenders and get more central in the goal. But after a run that long, it's always hard to generate the power in the shot.