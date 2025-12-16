Dave Edwards: Important point could be Shrewsbury's turning point on travels

At times this year they've been far too passive in their approach and haven't been able to raise the intensity of the performances like they have at home.

It's been a real problem for them because the home form has been very good and if you'd have picked up points on the road then we'd be around mid-table.

It was a vital point away at the league leaders and the most impressive thing was the resilience the side showed.

When you go 1-0 down so early in the game from an excellent Daniel Kanu goal, that's where Michael Appleton will find out about the character of his team and how far they've come as well over the last 12 months or so.

They would have crumbled in the past, but I feel the mentality of this squad is changing. There's a real togetherness there now, they look brave, they look courageous.

It took them five or 10 minutes to settle themselves after that goal, but they didn't concede, they defended their box well and played their way back into the game.

The rest of the first half was quite equal. Walsall had some moments, but Shrewsbury looked quite controlled.

Something must have been said from Appleton at half-time because it did look like the shackles were off in the second half. They were brilliant on the ball.