Crunch clashes as winter league heats up - bowls round-up

A side based around Wem USC bowlers takes on Castlefields tonight in the Sir John Bayley league knowing only a 8-0 maximum win will do if they are to stand any chance of being the first champions.

And if they don’t achieve it, the Wrockwardine Wood team that has led the way all campaign will surely wrap up the title with victory over the Crown Collective tomorrow.

The Wem side beat Horsehay 8-0 (105-39 on aggregate) on the top green last week – Curtis Metcalfe and Wayd Pawlowski both winning 21-5 – but they could yet be pipped to runners-up spot by Winter Warriors.

They beat the Crown side 8-0 in their four singles-one doubles clash on Friday and are due to play the final game of the first season on Monday.

Bandit Bowls

There will be no let up in Bandit Bowls offerings over the Christmas and New Year holiday period – and extra portions too.

But promoter Jamie Brookes warned that the programme is dependent on finding venues willing to allow their greens to host events and also the prevailing conditions.

“We will be running, weather permitting, unaffected throughout the Christmas period on Saturdays and Sundays," he said. "But we will also be hosting additional ‘one-dayers’ on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“Any clubs that wish to host Bandit Bowls promotions should please contact me on 07522 624773.”

Adderley Open

The £4,000 Adderley Open will be back next year, but possibly without Champion of Champions status.

Ifton bowler Owen Jackson played in the 2025 Champions event after winning the first Adderley competition and he will no doubt hope to retain the title come next year’s finals night on Saturday, May 9.

But the Champions day at Owleywood in September may be reverting to a 32-strong line-up in 2026, this year’s doubling in size of the prestigious event not being well received in all quarters.

That could mean the Adderley comp loses its status, but promoter Jack Hazeldine is pressing ahead and offering 128 places at £25 each in Saturday night qualifiers in March and April – no homesters allowed – with the chance of a £1,000 first prize in May for the last 16.