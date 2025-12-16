'Brilliant': How Grady Diangana has been getting in since West Brom exit with £18m man impressing in Spain

The £18m signing who joined from West Ham after a sparkling loan spell - went on to spend another five seasons with Albion, one in the Premier League and four in the Championship.

Aside from a few spells of form, Diangana never really hit the heights he set during that first loan spell in 2019/20, when he helped Albion to promotion to the top flight.

The former West Ham man was out of contract, with Albion deciding against renewing his contract.

When departing the club, he left a parting message for the Albion fans and staff, stating it had been an honour to play for the club.

He said: "To everyone associated with West Brom, thank you!

"I wanted to express my gratitude for the last six years.

"To the coaches, to the players and to the backroom staff, the memories we've created will stay with me for life.

Diangana in action for Albion late last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"To the fans, you've supported us through the highs and the lows, I sincerely wish everyone connected with West Bromwich Albion all the best in the future.

"It has been an honour. God bless."

Diangana's future came in for much speculation across the summer.

He had been repeatedly linked with Leeds United - before offers in both Spain and Saudi Arabia emerged.

And it was the former where the tricky forward player ended up - penning a two year deal with La Liga side Elche in the transfer window.

But how has he been getting on?

It seems that the Albion winger has been doing a decent enough job in Spain - with Elche currently sitting in mid table.

Diangana has started five games and came off the bench twice - and featured in an impressive 2-2 draw at home to Real Madrid, a game in which Jude Bellingham scored in for the visitors.

And his performances have been earning him top reviews, with former Man United forward and Spanish football pundit Terry Gibson stating some of his displays have been 'excellent'.