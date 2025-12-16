Aston Villa could be set for massive boost ahead of Manchester United clash

The Red Devils played out a chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday night, leaving them in sixth place on 27 points – six points behind Villa in third in the Premier League.

But United boss Ruben Amorim faces a selection headache for the Villa Park clash with up to six of his first team squad possibly missing for the game.

Midfielder Casemiro was ruled out after referee Simon Hooper handed him a yellow card against Bournemouth, which was his seventh in the league so far this season but his fifth individual caution not including the two yellows he received in the win over Chelsea in September.

As a result, the Brazilian will now serve a one-match suspension, which will see him miss the trip to Villa. United will also be without Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui, with the trio taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations for their respective countries over the next few weeks.

Amorim also had Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt unfit for the clash against Bournemouth due to injuries on Monday night. Maguire has a hamstring injury and remains as a big doubt for Sunday while de Ligt is suffering from a back problem.

The United boss told a press conference after the Bournemouth game that he was unsure if either would be ready for Sunday.

"We'll be ready for the challenge," Amorim said. "We already knew a lot of teams are going to lose players, a lot of teams have injuries.

"We just need to go for the next game with the responsibility to fight and win the game."

Meanwhile, the United boss said the draw with Bournemouth shows his Manchester United team are getting closer to the club's tradition of attacking football, but knows they must learn to close out games.

United poured forward in the opening 45 minutes, having 17 attempts at goal and a non-penalty xG of 2.49 at the break – the highest of any side in the first half of a Premier League match this season.

"If you understand a little bit, if you follow the club like I follow the Premier League for so long, you have not just the duty to try to win the games," Amorim said. "The way you try to win the games is so important for the fans.

"Of course they are desperate to win, but also I feel that they are desperate to be inspired when they come to Old Trafford.

"It was inspiring, I think, also because of Bournemouth. But in the end, that's feeling of frustration of not winning the game."

The improvements in attack are the result of United's summer investments paying off, but problems remain at the back.

United have kept only one clean sheet all season - only bottom side Wolves have fewer - and only six in 42 games under Amorim.

