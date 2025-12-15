Wolves striker using pain as fuel in search for first win

The striker's 90th minute header seemingly snatched Rob Edwards' side a point until a 94th minute Yerson Mosquera own goal meant Wolves returned to the Black Country with nothing.

Arokodare - hurting at the manner of the defeat - believes the players have to use it as motivation to beat Brentford at Molineux this weekend in their final game before Christmas.

"You can't really get over it," Arokodare said.

"I think the only way to get over it is to go into the next game and try to win it and that's how you forget the little heartbreaks like this.

"We just have to not let it go, but take that same pain into the next game and try to get the three points.

"It's been like that almost every game this season.