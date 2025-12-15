Wolves Fans' Verdict v Arsenal: Better performance, bad luck and something to build on

Clive Smith

We had Spurs, Brighton, Burnley and now Arsenal. Six points lost in those final minutes. How much better our mood would be if only....

We played well, better looking defensively than in many games. Maybe Rob Edwards is able to get a tune out of Hwang, he had the best effort from either side in the first half and, put in a shift, which is not something that's been said very often.

We didn’t expect to have much possession, we didn’t expect to get a result, but coming so close was good, but bad at the same time. Our regular 'gifting a goal away' had come with 20 minutes to go, but that did provoke a more attacking mode. It brought its reward too, the already loud and supportive away end had a moment of flying limbs and loud screaming as the game was drawing to a close with our goal.

Before I could write an email to the bloke at TalkSport who predicted 'a demolition against rock bottom Wolves', the moment was gone. Have we not suffered enough this season already? Seemingly not yet!

We'd reached half-time at Chelsea 0-0 before losing 3-0, but we looked more resolute this time around protecting our box better while looking slightly less vulnerable down the wings.

Our central defenders won important headers while Gomes was back to his best. Wolfe, Hwang and Larsen also had better games.