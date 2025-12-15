'We have to': Michael Appleton on sharing Shrewsbury Town goalscoring load in fight for League Two survival

The summer signing scored for the first time since his arrival at the club in Saturday's 1-1 draw with leaders Walsall - as Salop recovered from an early set back as they conceded to Daniel Kanu's third minute opener.

Anderson's deflected second half strike was enough to take a point from the game - with Salop also having other key openings.

Appleton's side have had 12 different goalscorers this season - with only George Lloyd surpassing a total of three goals.

Sam Clucas, Will Boyle, John Marquis and Anthony Scully have all got two with Anderson joining a group of players with a single goal.

Appleton has already hinted that he wants to strengthen his front line in January - but insists that sharing the goals around without an out and out goalscorer is going to be crucial.

He said: "We have to, to be fair, because obviously, with the players that we have got, they've all got different types of attributes, but we haven't got what you would call an out-and-out goalscorer.

"I think that's fair to say and not rude to anybody. So, we're going to have to share the goals.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Connor Barrett of Walsall

"Normally, if someone like Tom is going to score a goal, you'd expect it to be from a corner or a free kick and a header. we got a little bit of luck with the deflection, but it was a good hit, a true hit, and I think he deserved it."

Salop got their noses back into the game with Anderson's strike at the Bescot Stadium - but rather than sitting back and soaking up pressure for a point, they went to try and win the game.

The closest they came was a Tommy McDermott free kick late in the game against the leaders - while they also had a number of dangerous moments in the final third.

And Appleton was full of praise for the way his side went about trying to cause an upset at the leaders, rather than settling for what they already had.

The Salop head coach, whose side are now unbeaten in four, added: "In the last 15 minutes, I mean, it was like a game of basketball, wasn't it?

"Both teams going for it and both teams trying to win, and I think the attitude of the group is great.

"Even right at the end there, Will (Brook) grabs one, sucks it right in, and then next we're sending John Marquis on the counter-attack and looking to win the game rather than take the point.

"At that moment, if I'm being honest, I would have took the point, but in terms of their attitude to the game, it was great to see."