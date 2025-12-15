"We don't panic" - Morgan Rogers on Villa's latest comeback victory

Villa twice came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with Rogers scoring twice - including a stunning long-range winner.

That has left Villa just three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, and no-one in the top flight currently has better form than Unai Emery's side.

“It’s a positive to take that we know we’re never out of a game and that we can always get back into it," Rogers told Villa TV. “Of course, we want to start these games better and sometimes starting away games slowly might catch up with us because teams are so good in the Premier League and we might not have the chance to get back into the game.

“We need to be wary of that and try to start games better, but the resilience, fight and determination to get back into the games is a special thing to have in that group.

“We look around when we’re on that pitch and we don’t panic, we stick to our game plan and the qualities we know will get us back into games and win them.

“That’s a great characteristic to have, but at the same time we need to keep going and work on what we can to get better.”

Villa have now won their last nine matches in all competitions since a disappointing 2-0 defeat at reigning champions Liverpool more than six weeks ago.

Their improved form stretches back even further than that, though, with Villa winning 15 of their last 17 matches since a six-match winless start to the campaign.

It was Rogers' second brace of Villa's nine-match winning run - following up his double in another come-from-behind triumph at Leeds last month.

In that, he smashed home a stunning free-kick to pick up the three points, and then against West Ham on Sunday he arguably bettered it as he picked up the ball inside the West Ham half and smashed a swerving, dipping strike beyond the grasp of Alphonse Areola.

“It just flew in,” said Rogers. “I’m more happy for the three points because we just want to keep going.

“It was a tough game, physically demanding. They’re a good team with the manager they have, and it’s so tough to play against them.

“I’m so happy to get that goal and the win – there’s nothing better.”