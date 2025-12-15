Shrewsbury Town analysis: A statement and a potential away turning point at leaders Walsall

e228d75e-dc0c-495a-99f6-f222709d56f6

Michael Appleton has very much addressed the home form - but the away form has so far evaded Salop.

But could that be about to change? Well, if this display is anything to go by then their point at Walsall could be a turning point.

The fixture has been very much a regular in the EFL Trophy for a number of seasons - but when it comes to league points, it has a derby that has been missing from the calendar for more than six years.

It was the end of the 2018/19 campaign when the sides last met in the league, with Salop consigning the Saddlers to relegation from League One.

They have not returned since - but these days the tables have flipped.

No longer a League One mainstay, Salop are scrapping for their League Two status while former Salop skipper Mat Sadler looks to take the Bescot side the other way, and they went into the clash as clear favourites, sitting top of the table.

It was always going to be a tough ask to reverse their dreadful away form at the Saddlers.

But it was made even tougher within just three minutes - as Appleton's side suffered what can only be described as the worst possible start.

Walsall's potent, in-form loanee Daniel Kanu spun Tom Anderson and rifled home off the underside of the bar from 20 yards out to leave Salop stunned.