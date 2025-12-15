Non-league round-up: Shifnal Town win on the road to remain in play-off spot

Town drew first blood after just eight minutes when Matthew Barnes-Homer was on the prowl to extend his season tally to nine goals.

Kyle Bennett played a beautiful cross-field switch to release Kane Lewis, whose cross was flicked on by Craig Pritchard for 39-year-old Barnes-Homer to flick an inventive finish into the bottom corner.

Sam Sheridan pulled the hosts level in the 25th-minute when he curled an excellent free-kick beyond the reach Town goalkeeper Andrew Wycherley.

Rodney Ajay skimmed the post for Atherton in first half stoppage time, but an outstanding goal from Elliott Durrell clinched maximum points for Shifnal 14 minutes from time.

That latest success made it four wins in six games for Town, who boast a one-point lead over Bury in sixth.

Whitchurch Alport were forced to settle for a point after serving up a goalless stalemate at home against Coton Green.

The referee gets his cards out in a feisty affair between Wolverhampton Casuals and Market Drayton Town.

Tom Allen forced a smart early save from Coton Green goalkeeper Lewis Landers and Tom Kinsey saw his goal disallowed for the visitors after kicking the ball out of Jack Sheward's grasp.

Alex Hughes curled an effort inches wide of the target early in the second half and rescued his side at the other end with a crucial goal-line clearance.

Tom Messham was shown a straight red card deep into stoppage time for Alport, who sit 12th in the Midland Premier Division.

In the Midland Division One, AFC Bridgnorth were held to a 1-1 draw at AFC North Kilworth which leaves them 10th.

Isaac Cooper opened the scoring in the 35th-minute when he curled a low free-kick inside the near post, but Matthew Hart equalised just past the hour-mark in a scrappy affair.

Telford Town moved into third in the North West Division One South after romping to a 4-1 victory at second from bottom Haughmond.

Jack Lewis fired the basement side ahead in the sixth-minute, but Macara McNulty-Hartnett bagged a brace to give Telford the lead just past the half-hour mark.

Goals from Eshan Greer and Kyron Cooper put the seal on the win in the second half, as Telford leapfrogged Stafford Town in the table.

Allscott Heath left it late to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Sandbach United which leaves them six points adrift of the play-off spots in 11th.

Diego Esquivel-Mcann takes aim for Alport. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

Harrison Cunningham fired visitors Sandbach into the lead in the 63rd-minute, but Benjamin Summer equalised with two minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Town sit one place behind Allscott after emerging with a goalless draw at Wolverhampton Casuals.

Ludlow Town were dumped out of the UHL Challenge Cup in the second round after being condemned to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Shortwood United.

Shortwood found the breakthrough when Jack Gardner scored the opener on 16 minutes, but Ludlow equalised less than 180 seconds later through Charlie Clent.

They remained firmly in the contest until the last 15 minutes when a trio of late strikes confirmed their elimination.

Garner doubled his tally of the hosts' lead, before Alfie Bradshaw climbed off the bench to score twice in the space of a minute to make it 4-1.