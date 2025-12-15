Morgan Rogers pinpoints key factors in Villa's rise up the Premier League

Villa have shot up the table after tasting victory in 15 of their last 17 matches in all competitions, following their six-games winless start to the season.

That has taken Villa from the bottom three to the top three, with their current winning streak standing at nine following Sunday's 3-2 success at West Ham.

And when asked what was behind their vast improvement, Rogers told Villa TV: “A lot of hard work, a lot of determination and every player playing to their best, their ability and what we’re capable of.

“That determination, that fight and resilience. We’ve gone behind in games and up in games, it’s just about seeing games out.

“There are loads of things that have gone on and we’ve worked so hard as a team. You can’t fault anyone, right from the manager through to the staff.

“We’re doing really well at the minute, but now we have the challenge of keeping it going.”