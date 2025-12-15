Albion fought of competition from a host of Championship clubs back in the summer to land the Manchester United youngster on a season long loan.

Many hoped he would go straight into Ryan Mason's plans - but he had to bide his time and wait for his chance.

That chance did eventually come along - but injuries have hit him, twice.

He has so far made just three starts and nine substitute appearances - and is currently out until the new year after being hit with a muscle injury.

It is hoped Collyer will return and make an impact for Albion when he recovers from his injury.

In a bizarre move, Collyer's name has been brought up by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, with the United manager making some strange comments about the Albion loanee.

Despite the fact he is injured, Amorim told a press conference ahead of United's clash with Bournemouth that Collyer 'wasn't playing' at West Brom.

He said: "I’m always talking about the same thing, Toby [Collyer] and this injury is returning here. He played, he’s from the Academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich, he’s not playing. He played for Manchester United.

“So sometimes it’s not because he’s from the Academy or whatever. It’s the situation and what’s happened. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying sack the manager!

“So you can see that I’m not worried in that time about everybody. I’m just looking at the team and trying to win the next game, and trying to think about the team.“