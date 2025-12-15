Liam Keen analysis: Sickening Wolves defeat will hurt but players must take heart

But until the 94th minute Wolves were set to pick up a well-earned point at the league leaders until another heartbreaking moment that have defined this season so far.

It was not the cricket score many feared, instead Wolves were organised, compact, hard to break down and frustrated a talented Arsenal side.

Just like they had done in Rob Edwards' other away game at Villa, Wolves seemingly played with less pressure and more focus as they stuck to the game plan.

The wing-backs David Moller Wolfe and Matt Doherty were tight and compact when defending and managed to do a good enough job on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal are known for being effective from set pieces but the three centre-backs Yerson Mosquera, Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes were all strong in the air, offered good cover in behind and were helped by an energetic midfield that put in a lot of hard yards.

Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Wolves also offered some threat on the counter and Hwang Hee-chan had a glorious chance when he broke from his own half and only had David Raya to beat - under pressure from five recovering defenders - but he shot too close to the goalkeeper.

Jorgen Strand Larsen had a good chance on the stroke of half-time too when Wolfe's low cross found him in some space inside the box, but his effort was blocked.

Wolves were good value for 0-0 at half-time and survived the odd scare from an Arsenal attack to put in a solid performance.

The hosts pushed for a goal in the early stages of the second half but Wolves stood firm, even if it was more chaotic than the first half.