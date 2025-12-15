And it has also seen pundits line up to take aim at the Wolves chairman.

Shi took part in an interview with BBC WM last week - and came in for criticism for some of his answers to questions over Wolves' current situation.

Answering one question, the Wolves chairman said: “I feel relegation or staying up is a kind of technical word, just as I feel people try to emphasise its importance or not.

“Of course, it’s important because it will incur different revenue for one year.”

Wolves fans were left angered by the comments - and speaking during Wolves' live clash with Arsenal on Saturday where Rob Edwards side were cruelly beaten by a late winner, two pundits have taken a swipe at Shi.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves labelled Shi's comments 'ridiculous', insisting you can only feel sorry for the Wolves fans.

He said: “It’s a lot more than a technical word. It affects the whole city. It’s ridiculous. Sometimes people get in front of the mic and think they have to say something. But you need to say more than that. the way the club has been run the last few years is ridiculous. They’ve just been selling their best players and assets for years.

“You feel sorry for these fans.”

And ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown insisted that relegation would be 'absolute devastation' rather than just a technical word as Shi described.

He added: “If you turn around and say it’s a technical term, relegation, no it’s not. It’s absolute devastation, for those players. They walk the street as proud men, that they’re Premier League players.

“You rip away that pride. It’s eight years in the Premier League now, and these fans, when they have to hear that, for me it’s completely out of touch with the city and the fans. It means everything to be a Premier League player and a Premier League club, and that’s going to be ripped away from them. It seems far too accepted by the owners, or the chairman there, in this situation, for me.”