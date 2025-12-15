'He will fly': Mateus Mane's impressive Wolves rise and what coaches have said about 'top talent' after Arsenal impact

And he showed why on Saturday as Wolves almost snatched a sensational point on the road at leaders Arsenal.

Wolves youngster Mateus Mane, who only signed a professional deal back in the summer - has been preferred as a substitute in recent Wolves matches ahead of more senior players.

And he repaid Edwards' faith at Arsenal, whipping in a superb cross for Tolu Arokodare to head home.

It looked like it had earned his side a point - before Arsenal struck with a winner moments later.

But it has been an impressive few weeks for Mane - who has gone from looking like not having a chance in the first team under Vitor Pereira, to becoming a regular off the substitutes bench for the new Wolves boss.

Here is a look at his journey and what has been said about him.

Portugal to Manchester to Wolves

Mane's journey began in Portugal with his local club Barreirense - before he moved to Manchester back in 2016.

In the same year as his arrival in the UK, he was snapped up by Rochdale.

He rose through the ranks and did make an appearance in the first team squad, for a National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge in February 2024.

Just weeks later, he arrived at Wolves' academy - and made a similar rise at Molineux.

He was involved in a Wolves squad on February of the following year and at the end of last season - made a senior debut for the club in the Premier League.

Still only 18, he has made five appearances in the top flight for Wolves this season - the latest coming in that defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.

'He will fly'

Mane's rise and introduction to first team life at Wolves has led to plaudits coming his way.

Mateus Mane (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Before his sacking earlier this season, Vitor Pereira gave high praise to the youngster and revealed he pushed for him to sign his first Wolves contract this summer, amid interest from other clubs.

He said: “It was me last season that pushed the club a lot to keep Mane and to renew the contract of Mane, because I believe that he will be a top player in this league, not only in our club, but in the league generally.

“He’s young, but he is a talent, and he is very focused on what he wants in his career and he’s working very hard to win a bit of physicality.

"But he’s a player who will fly in his career.”

And his youth team boss at Wolves had a similar opinion when commenting about the youngster earlier this season.

James Collins, who stepped up as Wolves interim boss earlier in the season, said: "He's top class. The best thing about him as far as I’m concerned, is not the impressive stuff, it’s the defending he does.

“For his age, he’s a super prospect, and that work he does off the ball for the team makes him even better.”