Ex-West Brom star Saido Berahino could be set for new career bringing end to playing days after last appearing in Slovenia

The 32-year-old Albion academy graduate was at one stage one of the hottest young English talents in the country - having burst on the scene at The Hawthorns.

He racked up Premier League goals but a very public spat with former owner Jeremy Peace over a failed move to Tottenham Hotspur, all but ended his playing days with the club.

Since then his career has been well publicised, with a spell at Stoke City followed by a move to Belgium.

He then had a stint under former Albion boss Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday - before a move to Cyprus.

His last appearance came for a side in the Slovenian Second Division where he scored three goals in seven games for Tabor Sezana.

He departed the club earlier this year and has yet to rock up for a new side.

And it now appears there is a reason for that.

Berahino during his Albion days

The former Albion frontman may only be 32 - but his playing days may well be behind him now.

In recent weeks and months, it appears Berahino is making the move into coaching.

On his Instagram page, Berahino has posted a number of videos involved in coaching young players - and it appears he is looking to make a move into the coaching world.

It hasn't been confirmed by the player himself that his playing days are over, but in an interview with Four Four Two magazine back in September - he did rule out ever playing in England again.

Talking about playing abroad and his experiences, he said: "I’ve become more mature.

“In England, everything is done for you – your car, your mortgage, everything. But moving abroad, I saw the other side of football. In Belgium, I had team-mates who were still studying at university and living on low incomes. I’ve also learned a lot more about the tactical side.”

“I did have offers after I left Sheffield Wednesday, but I declined them,.

"I don’t feel the same buzz and butterflies that I used to when playing in England. With Wednesday, I only went because Darren Moore was the manager, and I knew him from my time at West Brom.”