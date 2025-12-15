Bucks hoping for another home draw in the FA Trophy

The Bucks and 31 other sides will learn who they face on January 10 at 5pm this evening, with the draw taking place on Talksport 2.

And though a few National League big-boys remain - including Southend United, Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United - Wilkin hopes to be back at the Seah Stadium whoever his side face.

He said: “I've not had a look at who's got through, and I think being at home and having the energy of what's in the crowd behind us, lifting us and supporting us, is a big thing for us and the more that we get that opportunity, hopefully the more results we can deliver.

"If we have to go away from home, we can go and get wins away from home, but it's great that the club can look forward to another draw.

"We wanted a greater run in the FA Cup, and we were really disappointed after the Sutton game; we felt we could have won it on the day, we didn't, we move on, and it's nice to get through today and look forward. Hopefully, the draw is kind to us.”

Reflecting on his side’s thrilling progress with a 4-3 comeback victory over Altrincham on Saturday, which earned an additional £4,500 in prize money, Wilkin was happy to have given the crowd their money’s worth, and more besides.

“It's turned out to be a terrific afternoon for everybody," he said. "I guess if you're looking at it as a neutral, you'd have been loving the game, certainly, how it ebbed and flowed.

"When you're two down, and then you get yourself back into it at 2-1, we should be finishing the job. They break away and score the goal they do at 3-1, and for the boys to keep believing like they have, to finish the game in the way that we did, it's obviously really, really enjoyable.

"I'm delighted for everybody, but you know, in the first half, we haven't given the crowd enough to feed on.

"I could feel that they wanted something to get behind the lads for, and we didn't do that well enough in the first half, if I'm honest.

"Certainly, I think changing the system and the way that we played and that bit more aggression and that bit more quality in certain moments has obviously come to the fore and allowed us to win the game.”