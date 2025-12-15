AFC Telford United on the road in the FA Trophy

The Bucks - on their best run in the competition for seven years - are four wins from Wembley, but will need to overcome a side currently sat top of National League South.

The tie will take place at Hornchurch Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, January 10, with the winners receiving £5,250 and a place in the last 16.

Telford came from 3-1 down to beat National League outfit Altrincham in a thrilling finish at the Seah Stadium on Saturday, with Matty Stenson scoring a pair of stunners to become AFC's all-time leading goalscorer.

Meanwhile, Hornchurch were winning 4-1 at Dover Athletic with top goalscorer - and former Queens Park Rangers attacker - Angelo Balanta among those who netted.