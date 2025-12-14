Telford Tigers suffer third successive defeat at Bristol Pitbulls

The hosts propelled themselves into the driving seat during the first period and drew first blood when Rhys Smetham opened the scoring inside five minutes.

Jake Bricknell doubled the Pitbulls' lead towards the end of the first period, before quickfire goals from Jacob Bryceland and John Dunbar put the game out of Tigers' reach.

Rhodes Mitchell-King, Finley Howells and Dave Thomson remarkably reduced the deficit to just one, but Rhys Smetham restored Pitbulls' two-goal cushion at the start of the final period.

Scott McKenzie scored a fourth for Tigers to once again bring a degree of respectability to the score-line, although their latest defeat leaves them in seventh-place.

Elsewhere, Kris Fugalis signed for the remainder of the 2026/26 season on Friday, while Jake Price departed earlier this week with immediate effect.

"I'm really happy to sign for Telford," Latvian Fugalis, who previously played for Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks, said.

"It's a great organisation with a strong history. I'm ready to work hard and contribute wherever I can. I can't wait to get started."

Price joined Tigers back in 2021 and had competed in the NIHL National Division throughout his time in Telford.

In his debut season, Price played a part in helping lead Telford to the NIHL National league title.

On his departure, head coach Tom Watkins added: "We're faced with difficult decisions in this role, but every one of them is taken with the good of the team firmly in mind.

"We thank Jake for his dedication, hard work and professionalism during his time with Telford Tigers.

"He has been a valued part of our roster and contributed strongly both on and off the ice. We wish him all the best for the future."