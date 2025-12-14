Shrewsbury ratings v Walsall: One standout 8 and impressive 7s in Salop's away day point

Will Brook

Could do nothing about the Walsall goal - and then made a key save just after to deny Kanu. Didn't have too many saves to make, handling was good and was comfortable.

Save 7

Luca Hoole

Good down the right, linking well with Kabia. Had a second half free kick easily saved and then went on to pull off a key header late on to prevent a Walsall chance.

Key 7

Tom Anderson

Will be disappointed to have been done for the goal - but made up for it with a key block in the first half. Then got the goal, took it well with a snap shot from the edge of box that took a slight deflection.

Goal 7

Will Boyle

Had a tough afternoon dealing with Matt but it ended up being an even battle. Salop were decent defensively and a lot of it was down to the two experienced centre halves who marshalled the backline.

Tough 7