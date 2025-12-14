Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal after late defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the late defeat to Arsenal.
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper was doing absolutely fine until his own goal. It cost Wolves and was very avoidable, and slightly unlucky.
Mistake: 4
Matt Doherty
On his return to the team, the defender was solid back at right-wing-back and dealt with the danger fairly well.
Solid: 6
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera was having a decent game but his own goal also cost Wolves in heartbreaking fashion. It was also avoidable, with a hint of bad luck.
Own goal: 5
Emmanuel Agbadou
The centre-back was strong in the air, particularly from set pieces, and did nothing particularly wrong on the night.
Strong: 6