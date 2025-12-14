Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal after late defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was doing absolutely fine until his own goal. It cost Wolves and was very avoidable, and slightly unlucky.

Mistake: 4

Matt Doherty

On his return to the team, the defender was solid back at right-wing-back and dealt with the danger fairly well.

Solid: 6

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera was having a decent game but his own goal also cost Wolves in heartbreaking fashion. It was also avoidable, with a hint of bad luck.

Own goal: 5

Emmanuel Agbadou

The centre-back was strong in the air, particularly from set pieces, and did nothing particularly wrong on the night.

Strong: 6