Goals from Aune Heggebo and Karlan Grant in an impressive second half handed Albion the spoils - ending a rotten week with a victory.

Jonny Drury brings a few key points to come from the game.

Chopping and changing and finding a formula

Changes have been the theme of Ryan Mason's team selections in recent games - as he looks to find a winning formula.

He found one on Friday night - and in particular for his leaky backline.

Sheffield United's powder puff front line helped - but Mason changed it and put Krystian Bielik and Nat Phillips at the heart of defence with George Campbell at right back.

And it seems like he may have found the solution.

Aside from the odd mistake early on they looked relatively untroubled. It could well be the way moving forward.