Despite Albion's ropey form, Grant has hit his straps in recent weeks with a run in the side and back to back goals.

He followed up a strike against Southampton in mid week with the second goal in Albion's 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Friday evening.

He slammed in an effort off the underside of the bar to secure the spoils - and get back to winning ways after two rough away trips.

Grant admitted there was 'anger' behind his shot - and also explained that it has been a tough few weeks for the players on the back of bad away displays.

The victory on Friday stretches Albion's impressive home form - but it comes as they have been beaten seven times in a row on the road.

Grant acknowledged that needs to change and fasts - and is hoping the victory over the Blades can be used as a springboard.

He said: "That was a bit of anger!

"It was a nice finish, the big man set me up and he got a goal and an assist so it is all good.

"It (shouts of a foul) didn't cross my mind to be fair, I think he fell over his own legs.

"It is nice to get back to back goals.

"I think ultimately we need to be better, this club needs to be winning more games on the road.

"Today was special, it has been a tough couple of weeks but we keep going and hopefully this can kick us on now."