Steve Bull: Fan frustration is understandable but we need to back this Wolves team

They're entitled to do and say what they want because they've followed this club for many years and seen good and bad times.

We're going through a really rough patch at the moment and it's hard to see when it will end, but all we can do is stick behind the players and Rob Edwards.

Jorgen Strand Larsen got some stick from the fans and nobody wants to hear that when you're coming off the pitch, especially when you've given your all.

He was hard done by, he's running himself into the ground but getting no service. If he was getting chances but missing them, I'd understand it, but it's just not happening for him.

He's only doing what he can to help the team.