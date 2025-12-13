Reece Farr mixing it with Yorkshire's best - bowls round-up

Reece Farr of the Sir John Bayley Club makes his first appearance in the regular closed season competitions at Griffin Private – a green that is used only for winter events.

Farr, runner-up in the British Senior Merit in 2023, is in the top half of a 16-strong singles field that includes local big guns Jack Dyson, Wayne Moseley and Graham Sigsworth.

Having helped the Bayley to two successive triumphs in the County Cup, Farr takes on Mark Bramall for starters at the privately run winter bowling club.

Tanners Shropshire League



Putting a ‘nightmare’ year behind it is the aim for a major Shropshire bowling league in 2026.

The Tanners Shropshire League rounded off the 2025 campaign with a joint executive meeting and presentation evening at Old Shrewsbury BC when a lot of serious talking was done.

“The evening went well,” said league secretary Dawn Gray as she looked ahead to running a more manageable divisional structure next year.

“We asked club delegates to go away and discuss the possibility of reverting back to three divisions on Friday nights.

“We currently have 31 teams and this year we tried this year to have two divisions of 15 and 16 sides – which worked okay until the second half of the season, when it turned into a nightmare!

“Many teams struggled with the extra Wednesday fixtures and holidays, difficulties with re-arranging as well, as many teams have small squads now so rely on players committing every week.

“It became very clear that a lot of teams really struggled with the amount of fixtures that two divisions brought.

“Our next executive meeting will be in January but our view, as a management committee, is that we revert back to three divisions, using the extra free Fridays at the end of the season for the Tanner Cup & Champagne Ccup rounds, cutting out Wednesday fixtures altogether.”

Shrewsbury giants Castlefields again dominated the presentation part of the evening, the champions of all divisions being:

Shropshire one: Castlefields A; two: Ludlow Castle.

Shrewsbury Tuesday divisions, one: Castlefields A; two: Unison A; three: Pontesbury B; four: Castlefields-GWR.