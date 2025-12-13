'Outstanding' - Ex-Shrewsbury boss hails Mat Sadler's impact ahead of reunion with Walsall

That season, Sadler twice led Shrewsbury Town out as captain at Wembley Stadium but suffered the heartache of defeat on both occasions.

However, that team, which featured future England internationals Dean Henderson and Ben Godfrey, are still held dear to the Croud Meadow faithful.

Moreover, it was a far cry from the situation that Hurst took over from 18 months earlier when they rooted to the foot of League One.

Hurst would propel them away from the relegation mire and to a play-off final during a memorable stint and Sadler would play an instrumental role in that remarkable rise.

Paul Hurst and Walsall boss Mat Sadler during their time together at Shrewsbury. (AMA)

"The team was struggling and Mat was seen as one of those players who were contributing to a difficult start," Hurst recalled.