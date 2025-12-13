'Outstanding' - Ex-Shrewsbury boss hails Mat Sadler's impact ahead of reunion with Walsall
Walsall boss Mat Sadler made over 200 appearances for Shrewsbury Town and became a key figure for them under Paul Hurst in 2017-18.
That season, Sadler twice led Shrewsbury Town out as captain at Wembley Stadium but suffered the heartache of defeat on both occasions.
However, that team, which featured future England internationals Dean Henderson and Ben Godfrey, are still held dear to the Croud Meadow faithful.
Moreover, it was a far cry from the situation that Hurst took over from 18 months earlier when they rooted to the foot of League One.
Hurst would propel them away from the relegation mire and to a play-off final during a memorable stint and Sadler would play an instrumental role in that remarkable rise.
"The team was struggling and Mat was seen as one of those players who were contributing to a difficult start," Hurst recalled.