Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Arsenal
Wolves travel to the capital today hoping to pull off a miracle at league leaders Arsenal.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Injuries will impact the options available to Rob Edwards and that may mean his ability to make changes following the defeat to Manchester United is limited.
I would expect Sam Johnstone to play again, and for the three central defenders and left-wing-back to remain unchanged, but I predict Jackson Tchatchoua to come in for Ki-Jana Hoever at right-wing-back.