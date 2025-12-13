Erik Pieters spent two seasons with Albion - having arrived as a free agent in 2022 following a lengthy spells with Stoke and Burnley.

Initially brought in as back up under Steve Bruce - he went on to become a mainstay for long periods under Carlos Corberan, striking up a strong partnership with captain Kyle Bartley.

In his final season for Albion he turned out 22 times - and helped the club reach the Championship play-offs before being released in 2024.

He went on to have short stints with Luton and Derby County - and has been without a club since leaving the Rams in the summer.

In October, he had not yet officially retired but was considering hanging up his boots at the age of 37.

And now it seems he is making his next steps in the game - with the aid of his former Albion manager Carlos Corberan.

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 with Erik Pieters (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Posting on Instgram, Pieters revealed he has been spending time with Corberan and his coaching staff at Valencia - as he looks to make his way in the coaching game.

The former Baggies defender said: "'Last month I spent a few days at Valencia.

"Great to watch up with my former manager and assistant manager, who supported me through an important stage of my career, and to learn from the staff while getting a proper look behind the scenes of this massive club.

"A valuable experience that's helping me understand the game even better and preparing me for the next step.

"A big thank you to everyone at Valencia for the warm welcome."