'As good as we've been': Michael Appleton with high praise for brave Shrewsbury in draw at leaders Walsall

Salop went to the leaders looking to improve on their poor away form but also increase their unbeaten run to four games.

And they did just that - despite going behind to superb Daniel Kanu strike after just three minutes.

They rallied and Tom Anderson's second half strike drew them level - before they went on to have chances to nick all three points.

Appleton believes his side would have been deserving of a victory - and hailed parts of their brave second half display.

He said: "I thought we were really good today. I did.

"I thought we were decent in the first half. We had a couple of big opportunities where they got good blocks in. I thought we had to defend well at times and we did defend well at times.

"We obviously conceded to a fantastic strike, which could have affected different teams and other teams in terms of their mentality and how they went about the rest of the game. And it didn't do that. I thought for about 25 minutes in the second half, that's as good as we've been for a long time.

"I actually really enjoyed watching us for about 25 minutes in that second half. It was more like what I would want to see and I think hopefully in the coming weeks and months, we'll get to that point.

"But yes, I thought the spirit they showed to get back into the game, the quality they showed to get back into the game, it was brilliant.

Tom Anderson of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1

"Obviously, with the crowd being behind the goal, because that shot almost shook the ball towards the goal, which was brilliant. Listen, the only frustration I've got is that we haven't got three points, but we're coming up against a very, very resilient, organised, structured side who know how to win games."

Salop were left shell shocked early on as Kanu spun Anderson and rifled the ball in off the underside of the bar.

He should have made it two just minutes later but Salop recovered from that shaky start at the Bescot Stadium.

Appleton was pleased with the response and how his side navigated a tricky opening to the game.

He added: "It was more the first five minutes after the goal. That was the bit that I was interested in to see how we cope with it. We allowed a couple of crosses to come into the box just after the goal, which anything can happen when you do that.

"And if a couple of ricochets, it fell to one of their players. And they're the little things that we have to do better as a team and manage better as a team. If we do go a goal behind, just make sure we don't go two and make sure we manage them moments after going behind, because it's hard to be critical with a goal.

"It was a wonderful strike. So, sometimes in those moments, you've just got to go, Okay, that happened.

"We move on and get back on the side. I thought we did that after about ten minutes of the game."