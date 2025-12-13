Arsenal v Wolves preview: Rob Edwards urging fine margins improvement

A disjointed and chaotic second half saw Wolves lose 4-1 at home to Manchester United last time out in an evening where Wolves made too many mistakes.

Heading to the league leaders the odds are against them getting anything from the game and Edwards has urged his side to keep it simple and stay focused if they want to pull off an upset.

"We've got to do the basics really well," Edwards said.

"We've got to value doing the boring things, the unseen things, better. We've got to run harder, when we lose the ball, we've got to react quicker.

"We've got to sprint, we've got to fight and win more duels.

"In certain situations, when we are in control of the game, we've got to make sure that we retain control of the game and it doesn't just flip straight to the opposition in dangerous positions, which too often it did against United the other day.