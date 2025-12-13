Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 - Report

The visitors defended well, were organised and compact at the Emirates Stadium, as they frustrated Arsenal and created the odd chance on the counter.

The hosts pushed for an opening goal but found it similarly difficult in the second half, until they were gifted the lead.

Bukayo Saka’s corner was missed by Sam Johnstone, came off the post and hit the goalkeeper in the back before crossing the line.

Wolves thought they had snatched a point with Tolu Arokodare’s 90th minute equaliser, but Yerson Mosquera conceded an unfortunate own goal four minutes later to hand Arsenal the win.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made three changes to the Wolves side that lost to Manchester United on Monday evening.

Matt Doherty came in for his first appearance since late October following a knee injury and he was joined in the team by Joao Gomes returning from suspension and Hwang Hee-chan.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Jhon Arias dropped to the bench, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde missed out after picking up a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks.

Hugo Bueno did not travel with the team after suffering a minor adductor issue.

Arsenal had the majority of the ball in the early stages but Wolves defended relatively well.

On one occasion, Saka was able to cut onto his left foot and cross for Jurrien Timber, who headed over from inside the box.

Eberechi Eze caught Joao Gomes accidentally with a high foot in quite nasty fashion as he scraped studs down the midfielder’s face, but referee Robert Jones strangely did not even hand out a booking.

Wolves had a good chance when they broke away on the counter and Hwang raced through on goal after carrying the ball from his own half. As five defenders chased after him, his shot was too close to David Raya, who made a simple save.

Ben White pulled up with an injury as he sprinted back and was forced off after just 31 minutes, as Myles Lewis-Skelly replaced him.

Arsenal came close with a dangerous Declan Rice corner that Gabriel Martinelli headed wide, but Wolves were otherwise defending well.

They almost took the lead when Emmanuel Agbadou oddly left a low Saka cross rather than clearing, and Martinelli’s back post shot was deflected wide. From the resulting corner, Arsenal directed another effort wide.

Wolves had a good chance on the stroke of half-time when David Moller Wolfe’s cross fell for Jorgen Strand Larsen, but his shot was blocked by Piero Hincapie.

Wolves were able to stay organised and compact to get to half-time at 0-0.

Arsenal were pushing for the opening goal as the second half got under way, but Wolves stood firm defensively.

The visitors were attempting to get counter-attacks going, but referee Jones was being particularly picky with cheap fouls that was impacting their momentum.

Hwang was booked for a heavy foul on Lewis-Skelly and a brief VAR check for a red card saw no further action taken.

Rice came close with a shot from distance that Johnstone did well to get down and save.

Arsenal eventually took the lead in the 70th minute, in comical and unfortunate circumstances. A Saka corner was missed by Johnstone, hit the post and then hit the goalkeeper’s back before going in.

Wolves made attacking changes and threw caution to the wind in an attempt to get back into the game and they almost found a way through when Fer Lopez slipped a pass through for Arokodare, but the striker could not get a shot off.

It did pay off in the 90th minute, however, as Wolves snatched an equaliser and sent the away end into raptures.

18-year-old Mateus Mane whipped in a good cross for Arokodare to get his head on and turn home.

But Wolves hearts were broken in the 94th minute when a Saka cross came in, Gabriel Jesus missed the ball and it came off Mosquera’s head for the second Wolves own goal.

Wolves pushed for a late equaliser but could not find it as they fell to a sickening late defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 70 Johnstone concedes a comical and slightly unfortunate own goal to give Arsenal the lead

GOAL 90 Arokodare heads Wolves level

GOAL 90+4 A Mosquera own goal breaks Wolves hearts

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Doherty (Tchatchoua, 69), Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti (Mane, 86), Wolfe, Andre, Krejci (Lopez, 80), J.Gomes, Hwang (Arias, 80), Larsen (Arokodare, 69).

Subs not used: Sa, S.Bueno, Hoever, Chirewa.

Arsenal: Raya, White (Lewis-Skelly, 31), Saliba, Hincapie, Timber, Rice, Zubimendi (Merino, 58), Eze (Odegaard, 58), Saka, Martinelli (Trossard, 58), Gyokeres (Jesus, 81).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Madueke.