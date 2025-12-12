Wolves Women urged to 'express themselves' in crunch FA Cup clash

The third round tie will see two old rivals battle it out again, after Forest pipped Wolves to the league title last season and earned promotion to the WSL2.

Wolves are on a run of 30 league games unbeaten, stretching back to September 2024, and are well in the race for promotion this season, and McNamara hopes is players can prove they are good enough for the step up.

He said: “It’s going to be two great teams, that fierce rivalry, going at each other and trying to represent the women’s game in a fantastic way.

“I want the girls to really express themselves. I don’t want them to be scared of the moment.

"I want them to go out and show that they are capable of playing at that level.

"This is our test for the year. This is our opportunity, we want to be playing the likes of Nottingham Forest week on week next year, so the girls have got to prove that they’re ready to do that.

"They’re good enough to do that and they’ve got the heart and the desire to really achieve on Saturday and that’s what we want to see.”

After making history with their first televised match in the last round, as Wolves beat Stoke 2-0, the TV cameras are back for this Saturday's clash at Hednesford, which will be broadcast on Channel 4.

Wolves have enjoyed big moments in the FA Cup in recent seasons - including a special test against top flight Manchester United in February - and manager McNamara is ready for more memorable moments.

He said: “The surface (at Hednesford) is up there with the best in the West Midlands – I think it’s unbelievable – but we chose to take it because we wanted to create the history again, we wanted to be part of this Channel 4 and TNT (broadcast)."

He added: “The competition has been so kind to us over the last few years, it’s created some unbelievable memories as a group. So why not again on Saturday?

“We won’t be scared of the occasion. We will be going into it fully confident, as the girls should be off the back of the performances that they’ve been putting in, with just a mindset of let’s see what happens, let’s see how we perform, let’s see how the game goes and hopefully the gods will be shining with us and we can do something a little bit special.”