Wolves bosses back 'long-term project' under head coach Rob Edwards

Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League on two points after 15 games and have been written off by many as relegation fodder this season.

Although Jackson insists they will not give up until it is mathematically certain, he says Edwards will be the right man if Wolves drop to the Championship, even when pressed on his future if the head coach can not improve results drastically.

"Of course we consider Rob the right man in terms of a potential promotion charge from the Championship, it would be irresponsible not to," Jackson said.

"He was proving that at Middlesbrough, he got Luton up and he's understood the transition of a club going down in challenging circumstances because we're very aware of what's happened to Luton since their relegation and he's learned from that.

"We haven't won a game since he's come in but we have been different in all aspects. The way they've been set up, attention to detail, the intensity they're training and in time we have absolute confidence that will translate to results.

"The only reason I couldn't see him being in charge, is if he comes to us and says he has no appetite for this any more but that's not the man I'm seeing.

"I cannot imagine that will be the case, having come to us, walked towards the fire, come home and he's rising to the challenge."

Chairman Jeff Shi backed that up by insisting it is a 'long-term project' that Edwards is a key part of, and he sees him being in charge as head coach for 'at least three years'.

Jackson was also pressed on whether they will use January to prepare for life in the Championship and the technical director did not give a clear answer, as interest intensifies for some of the club's stars.

He was, however, complimentary of Shi and owners Fosun when asked about supporters questioning their commitment to the cause.

"We understand why they protest about that when it's all about the results," Jackson said.

"Results are so important because it defines the football club, of course, but we have to have this sustainable growth and this longevity for the football club as a longer term plan.

"Would we give everything to win on Saturday? Of course we would, that's the priority.

"We have that drive to be better. Fosun are engaged with the football and genuinely do care.

"The support part, I've never doubted.

"We're able to challenge the ownership, through Jeff, for what we need to go forward in the football club.

"Jeff and I have had many a tear-up at various issues because we are allowed to challenge and it's an important part of the culture, that we have the ability to challenge to get answers that we need.

"But the good thing is we get an answer pretty much straight away. Jeff is present every day, we might not agree but we get a yes or a no and we develop.

"Because of the support we get, we know exactly what our path is.

"We don't always love the situation but we have clarity."

Meanwhile, Jackson has promised to back the women's side and their promotion push this season.

This comes after the club controversially did not move to get a Tier 2 licence last season, despite the team being in the mix to go up, meaning they would have been denied it if they did achieve it on the pitch.

This year, Dan McNamara's side are fighting to go up again, having now gone 30 consecutive league games unbeaten.

Jackson said: "Our letter of intent went in very recently to say we would back that promotion bid.

"Their development has been outstanding and we look forward to boosting their promotion bid in the New Year, hoping that they'll become a full-time model next year and their progress will match other areas of the football club."