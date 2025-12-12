Wolves boss welcomes public backing from club hierarchy

Club chairman Jeff Shi and technical director Matt Jackson were both interviewed this week and expressed their long-term vision for Wolves, which they believe will include Edwards for 'at least three years'.

That quote came directly from Shi, who was adamant that Wolves would turn a corner with the current leadership team and coaching team, regardless if they are relegated.

Edwards welcomed their support and also praised the pair for doing the interview in the first place.

He said: "I think it's good for the leadership and people in those positions to speak and try and communicate openly with the supporters and maybe one or two then can get their side of it."

Edwards added: "That was the exciting thing.

"Coming in we knew it was going to be really difficult. We knew this period now was going to be difficult, I don't think I ever hid away from that, I don't think I've ever said it wasn't going to be.

"The exciting thing was that I was going to be able to bring really good people in to come and help me. I'm really happy with what we've been able to do. That does excite me and energise me as well going forward.

"A bunch of really good people who are very hardworking and really keen to do well for this football club.

"It's nice to hear then that we've got the backing of the people above to have that time and support to try and make improvements.

"When you think about it, everyone goes through difficult moments, every football club does and every head coach does. We're talking about how well Mikel (Arteta) and Arsenal have done now and, very differently, he'd have gone through difficult periods as well, but he's clearly really good.

"He's got great people around him, he's been given time to be able to make those changes during a number of different windows and he's in a position now where he must be loving the job and going into every game feeling that he can win.

"I know we're talking about different ends of the scale at the moment, but you look at how it can be done, given the time and support.

"It's good to hear that we're going to have that and I've got really good people around me."