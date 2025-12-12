Which Wolves players will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations?

Defender Emmanuel Agbadou is the only senior player departing after being called up for the Ivory Coast, for the tournament that runs from December 21 to January 18.

Players have to report for their national team by December 15, meaning Agbadou will be available to play for Wolves against Arsenal tomorrow evening (Saturday, December 13).

Tawanda Chirewa is the only other Wolves player that will be departing after being called up by Zimbabwe.

The academy product has had more opportunities since Rob Edwards was appointed head coach, but he is yet to cement his place in the first team squad.

Wolves seemed likely to lose five players to the tournament, but two surprise exclusions and an unfortunate injury has disappointed three players.

Marshall Munetsi has missed out on his place in the Zimbabwe squad after picking up a calf injury that Edwards revealed could keep him sidelined for around six weeks.

The player, posting on Instagram, was frustrated at the turn of events.

He said: "This one hurts, as representing the Warriors has always been a dream and wearing our colours is the greatest honour of my career.

"AFCON would have even been more significant.

"I had an injury recently, but my club Wolves communicated with the association that I was recovering well and even offered medical support to ensure that I could participate at the AFCON.

"Unfortunately, I received no follow-up communication and decisions were made without clarity - speculation which wasn't the case.

"While I'm hurt, my unwavering support for the national team remains strong. I respect the coach's decisions and stand behind the boys wholeheartedly.

"I will always be ready to defend the nation I love."

Jackson Tchatchoua was also surprisingly left out of the Cameroon squad.

However, according to reports, there has been controversy over some players that were omitted and an ongoing feud may see the manager depart after two different squads were named - both of which did not include Tchatchoua.

Finally, Tolu Arokodare has also not been called up by Nigeria.

Former Southampton striker and current Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu has been given a call-up instead.

Arokodare has scored twice for Wolves this season, both in the Carabao Cup, and struggled to hold down a first team place after his £22.5million summer move.

He also had difficulty in recent games for Nigeria, which has led to him being surprisingly left out of the squad for the tournament.